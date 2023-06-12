TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) by analysts is $300.00, The public float for GLG is 68.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GLG was 181.31K shares.

GLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) has jumped by 7.90 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLG’s Market Performance

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has experienced a 4.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.88% rise in the past month, and a -40.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for GLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.66% for GLG’s stock, with a -32.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GLG Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLG rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6444. In addition, TD Holdings Inc. saw -40.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLG starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of TD Holdings Inc., valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of TD Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.01 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Holdings Inc. stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.