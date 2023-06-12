T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is above average at 39.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $176.16, which is $46.59 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 589.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMUS on June 12, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 130.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that T-Mobile Gets an Upgrade as Analyst Team Reverses Call

TMUS’s Market Performance

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.51% decline in the past month and a -5.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for TMUS’s stock, with a -8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.83. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Katz Michael J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $140.93 back on May 23. After this action, Katz Michael J. now owns 125,977 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $493,255 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $143.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 781,339 shares at $2,873,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.