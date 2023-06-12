SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has surged by 4.44 when compared to previous closing price of 10.93, but the company has seen a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is $15.80, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for SPWR is 172.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on June 12, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR’s stock has seen a 3.12% increase for the week, with a 4.44% rise in the past month and a -24.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for SunPower Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.19% for SPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -35.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

SPWR Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -36.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of SunPower Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 3,181 shares at $77,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +5.88. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on SunPower Corporation (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.31. Total debt to assets is 31.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.