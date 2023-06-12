Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) has decreased by -9.13 when compared to last closing price of 4.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -23.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Bitcoin’s Climate Impact Is Under New Scrutiny

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is $3.66, which is $11.29 above the current market price. The public float for SDIG is 4.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDIG on June 12, 2023 was 156.01K shares.

SDIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has seen a -23.96% decrease in the past week, with a -54.06% drop in the past month, and a -2.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.21% for SDIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.59% for SDIG’s stock, with a -44.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDIG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SDIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SDIG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.25 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

SDIG Trading at -43.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -47.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG fell by -23.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw -8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDIG starting from Smith Matthew J., who sale 2,589 shares at the price of $5.11 back on Jun 07. After this action, Smith Matthew J. now owns 851,947 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., valued at $13,217 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer Richard J., the Senior Vice President of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., sale 473 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Shaffer Richard J. is holding 147,922 shares at $2,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.41 for the present operating margin

-25.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stands at -84.18. Equity return is now at value -95.60, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.