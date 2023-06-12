Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 99.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Starbucks Stock Got Crushed After Earnings. Why It’s Time to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by analysts is $114.92, which is $17.97 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SBUX was 6.23M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

The stock of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has seen a -1.55% decrease in the past week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month, and a -1.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for SBUX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $131 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.09. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 736 shares at the price of $105.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 56,028 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $77,648 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Zabrina, the acting evp, general counsel of Starbucks Corporation, sale 2,962 shares at $108.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Jenkins Zabrina is holding 38,258 shares at $321,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.