Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.10relation to previous closing price of 30.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/23 that Southwest Pilots Vote to Authorize a Strike

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is above average at 30.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is $40.13, which is $9.79 above the current market price. The public float for LUV is 591.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUV on June 12, 2023 was 7.12M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stock saw an increase of 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.72% and a quarterly increase of -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for LUV’s stock, with a -10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

LUV Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.67. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Green Ryan C., who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $29.94 back on May 02. After this action, Green Ryan C. now owns 26,361 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $147,787 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,250 shares at $38.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 21,046 shares at $87,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.