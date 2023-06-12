SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by 7.14relation to previous closing price of 2.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SOUN is $4.77, which is $1.77 above the current price. The public float for SOUN is 156.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on June 12, 2023 was 10.99M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has seen a 3.45% increase for the week, with a 17.65% rise in the past month and a 50.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.30% for SOUN’s stock, with a 21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 69.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,368 shares at the price of $3.14 back on May 22. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,034,303 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $10,575 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 595,846 shares at $504,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.