Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) is $10.33, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for DTC is 63.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DTC on June 12, 2023 was 844.60K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC)’s stock price has soared by 7.01 in relation to previous closing price of 4.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

DTC’s Market Performance

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has experienced a 15.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.06% drop in the past month, and a -8.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for DTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for DTC’s stock, with a 2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

DTC Trading at -23.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw 35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from NB Alternatives Advisers LLC, who sale 6,255,595 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 16. After this action, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC now owns 627,286 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $31,277,975 using the latest closing price.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L., the 10% Owner of Solo Brands Inc., sale 4,903,450 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. is holding 491,697 shares at $24,517,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+56.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc. stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.00. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Solo Brands Inc. (DTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.