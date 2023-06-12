Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is $181.03, which is $12.07 above the current market price. The public float for SNOW is 291.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On June 12, 2023, SNOW’s average trading volume was 5.96M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) has plunged by -2.10 when compared to previous closing price of 174.31, but the company has seen a -2.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen a -2.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.81% decline in the past month and a 29.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of 9.61% for the last 200 days.

SNOW Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.98. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, who purchase 1,831 shares at the price of $163.80 back on May 31. After this action, MCLAUGHLIN MARK D now owns 8,657 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $299,918 using the latest closing price.

McMahon John Dennis, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 230,000 shares at $163.25 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that McMahon John Dennis is holding 352,902 shares at $37,546,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.