Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) has increased by 7.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.93% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is $0.61, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on June 12, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a -4.93% decrease in the past week, with a -13.45% drop in the past month, and a -49.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.17% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.09% for SYTA’s stock, with a -48.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1124. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -29.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03. Equity return is now at value -174.20, with -113.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.