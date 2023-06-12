Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is above average at 13.23x. The 36-month beta value for SIRI is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIRI is $4.48, which is $0.63 above than the current price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on June 12, 2023 was 16.28M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SIRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has plunged by -1.80 when compared to previous closing price of 3.88, but the company has seen a 6.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Sirius XM Finance Chief Sean Sullivan to Step Down

SIRI’s Market Performance

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has seen a 6.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.40% gain in the past month and a 3.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for SIRI’s stock, with a -25.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIRI Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 14,207 shares at the price of $3.74 back on Jun 07. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 129,053 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $53,134 using the latest closing price.

Salen Kristina, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 44,670 shares at $6.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Salen Kristina is holding 93,969 shares at $288,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.