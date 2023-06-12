Should You Invest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCLH is $16.40, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 419.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.53% of that float. The average trading volume for NCLH on June 12, 2023 was 14.37M shares.

NCLH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) has increased by 2.14 when compared to last closing price of 16.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Norwegian Cruise Line Misses Earnings Estimates and Offers Lackluster Guidance

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH’s stock has risen by 8.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.95% and a quarterly rise of 22.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.69% for NCLH stock, with a simple moving average of 17.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

NCLH Trading at 23.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +25.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Kempa Mark, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $16.04 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kempa Mark now owns 241,021 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $75,379 using the latest closing price.

Del Rio Frank J, the Pres. & CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 58,072 shares at $18.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Del Rio Frank J is holding 0 shares at $1,064,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -455.40, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.