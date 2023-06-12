Should You Invest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LYG is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYG is $3.16, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 16.32B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for LYG on June 12, 2023 was 12.58M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a 1.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG’s stock has risen by 1.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly drop of -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Lloyds Banking Group plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for LYG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.25% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.