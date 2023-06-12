Should You Invest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for HMY is 432.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for HMY on June 12, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.55 in relation to its previous close of 4.52. However, the company has experienced a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HMY’s Market Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has experienced a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a 32.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for HMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.28% for HMY’s stock, with a 29.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMY Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.