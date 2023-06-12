Should You Invest in Dow Inc. (DOW) Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DOW is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOW is $57.37, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 702.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DOW on June 12, 2023 was 4.91M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 52.78. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Dow Inc Earnings Impress. Why China Could be Key Against Economic Headwinds.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW’s stock has risen by 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly drop of -3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Dow Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for DOW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $68 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

DOW Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.40. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 450 shares at $48.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,625 shares at $21,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dow Inc. (DOW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.