Should You Invest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBD is $4.05, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for BBD on June 12, 2023 was 28.03M shares.

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has increased by 2.36 when compared to last closing price of 3.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has risen by 6.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.71% and a quarterly rise of 32.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.59% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at 18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 26.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.