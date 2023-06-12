Should You Invest in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 299.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMZN is $136.91, which is $12.68 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.26B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for AMZN on June 12, 2023 was 63.50M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.66 in relation to its previous close of 124.25. However, the company has experienced a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/23 that Amazon Plans Ad Tier for Prime Video Streaming Service

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a -0.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.02% rise in the past month, and a 36.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.36% for AMZN’s stock, with a 18.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $159 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.83. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 46.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $123.63 back on Jun 07. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 152,280 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $61,816 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $126.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 152,780 shares at $63,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.