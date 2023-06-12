SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.51, however, the company has experienced a 9.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) by analysts is $5.00, which is $4.42 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 3.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ICU was 547.69K shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU’s stock has seen a 9.81% increase for the week, with a -50.05% drop in the past month and a -75.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.69% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for ICU’s stock, with a -88.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICU Trading at -59.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -40.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5874. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation saw -85.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.