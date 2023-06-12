Sea Limited (SE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sea Limited (SE) is $95.26, which is $30.17 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 462.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SE on June 12, 2023 was 4.74M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has increased by 3.11 when compared to last closing price of 63.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

SE’s Market Performance

Sea Limited (SE) has seen a 11.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -24.63% decline in the past month and a -12.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for SE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for SE’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $105 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at -12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.75. In addition, Sea Limited saw 25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sea Limited (SE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.