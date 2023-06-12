Sabre Corporation (SABR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SABR is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SABR is $4.24, which is $0.81 above the current price. The public float for SABR is 324.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SABR on June 12, 2023 was 7.17M shares.

The stock of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) has decreased by -0.60 when compared to last closing price of 3.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SABR’s Market Performance

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has experienced a -4.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.20% drop in the past month, and a -26.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for SABR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for SABR’s stock, with a -37.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

SABR Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Sabre Corporation saw -46.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from MANDEL GAIL, who sale 715 shares at the price of $3.97 back on May 01. After this action, MANDEL GAIL now owns 87,663 shares of Sabre Corporation, valued at $2,839 using the latest closing price.

MANDEL GAIL, the Director of Sabre Corporation, sale 5,845 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that MANDEL GAIL is holding 88,378 shares at $23,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.00 for the present operating margin

+53.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabre Corporation stands at -17.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.61. Equity return is now at value 74.90, with -12.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabre Corporation (SABR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.