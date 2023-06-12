Roku Inc. (ROKU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROKU is $69.40, which is -$2.6 below the current price. The public float for ROKU is 121.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROKU on June 12, 2023 was 7.81M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU)’s stock price has soared by 0.55 in relation to previous closing price of 69.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ROKU’s Market Performance

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has experienced a 15.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.23% rise in the past month, and a 15.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.54% for ROKU’s stock, with a 20.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $63 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

ROKU Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.27. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 70.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Fuchsberg Gilbert, who sale 2,129 shares at the price of $59.44 back on Jun 05. After this action, Fuchsberg Gilbert now owns 33,389 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $126,548 using the latest closing price.

Banks Matthew C., the VP, Corp Controller & CAO of Roku Inc., sale 1,614 shares at $60.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Banks Matthew C. is holding 4,774 shares at $97,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.