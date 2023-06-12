Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RBLX is $41.31, which is $3.79 above than the current price. The public float for RBLX is 524.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of RBLX on June 12, 2023 was 9.84M shares.

RBLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 38.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RBLX’s Market Performance

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has experienced a -4.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -3.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for RBLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for RBLX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBLX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RBLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBLX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $45 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

RBLX Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.15. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 35.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Reinstra Mark, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $40.14 back on May 26. After this action, Reinstra Mark now owns 332,308 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $561,996 using the latest closing price.

Donato Craig, the Chief Business Officer of Roblox Corporation, sale 7,181 shares at $39.82 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Donato Craig is holding 1,227,229 shares at $285,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.52 for the present operating margin

+16.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -41.54. The total capital return value is set at -50.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.98. Equity return is now at value -270.90, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Roblox Corporation (RBLX), the company’s capital structure generated 508.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.57. Total debt to assets is 28.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 484.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.