Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) has decreased by -10.84 when compared to last closing price of 2.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) by analysts is $5.50, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 58.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.73% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of RENT was 733.88K shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

The stock of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen a 3.32% increase in the past week, with a -8.02% drop in the past month, and a -27.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for RENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for RENT’s stock, with a -23.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.46%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -28.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Rau Andrew, who sale 2,131 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rau Andrew now owns 287,294 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $4,440 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the CEO & Chair of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 9,385 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 1,329,369 shares at $21,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Equity return is now at value 471.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.