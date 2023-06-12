Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by analysts is $32.24, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of RRC was 4.14M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has decreased by -3.11 when compared to last closing price of 28.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC’s stock has risen by 1.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.07% and a quarterly rise of 8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Range Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for RRC’s stock, with a 2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $27.09 back on Jun 01. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 250,738 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $866,880 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $29.49 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 282,738 shares at $1,179,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.