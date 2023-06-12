Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 18.07. However, the company has seen a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Qualtrics Agrees to Buyout by Silver Lake at $18.15 a Share

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is $18.12, which is $0.01 above the current market price. The public float for XM is 153.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On June 12, 2023, XM’s average trading volume was 4.71M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM’s stock has seen a -0.06% decrease for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a 2.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.22% for Qualtrics International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.26% for XM’s stock, with a 30.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $19 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

XM Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.07%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 74.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from McMurray Bill, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.06 back on Jun 01. After this action, McMurray Bill now owns 806,422 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $270,930 using the latest closing price.

Stucki Brian sale 22,000 shares at $17.88 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Stucki Brian is holding 611,186 shares at $393,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.00 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -72.77. The total capital return value is set at -44.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.00. Equity return is now at value -53.80, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.