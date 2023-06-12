QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has increased by 2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 116.35. However, the company has seen a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Qualcomm Sees No Immediate Smartphone Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is above average at 12.67x. The 36-month beta value for QCOM is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QCOM is $131.91, which is $14.7 above than the current price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on June 12, 2023 was 7.88M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM’s stock has seen a 3.02% increase for the week, with a 11.88% rise in the past month and a 3.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for QUALCOMM Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for QCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $140 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.91. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 8.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $124.19 back on Feb 23. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 2,105 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $310,468 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $124.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 4,605 shares at $310,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Equity return is now at value 58.10, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.