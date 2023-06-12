PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PLM is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLM is $3.81, The public float for PLM is 29.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for PLM on June 12, 2023 was 151.44K shares.

PLM) stock’s latest price update

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -39.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLM’s Market Performance

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has experienced a -39.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.77% drop in the past month, and a -62.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for PLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.85% for PLM’s stock, with a -65.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2014.

PLM Trading at -50.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.11%, as shares sank -44.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLM fell by -39.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4325. In addition, PolyMet Mining Corp. saw -67.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLM

Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.