Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is $1.50, The public float for ONCR is 23.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONCR on June 12, 2023 was 831.31K shares.

ONCR) stock’s latest price update

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.97 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a -12.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR’s stock has fallen by -12.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -69.26% and a quarterly drop of -70.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.79% for Oncorus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.88% for ONCR stock, with a simple moving average of -80.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2021.

ONCR Trading at -65.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.61%, as shares sank -67.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR fell by -12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2150. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw -60.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Flynn James E, who sale 138,872 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Dec 30. After this action, Flynn James E now owns 284,697 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $37,495 using the latest closing price.

Flynn James E, the Possible Member of 10% Group of Oncorus Inc., sale 141,753 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Flynn James E is holding 299,917 shares at $36,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

Equity return is now at value -134.30, with -60.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.