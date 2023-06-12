Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) has gone up by 18.98% for the week, with a 16.97% rise in the past month and a 17.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for ODC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.76% for ODC’s stock, with a 37.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is 26.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ODC is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for ODC is 4.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On June 12, 2023, ODC’s average trading volume was 22.96K shares.

ODC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) has increased by 16.08 when compared to last closing price of 40.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ODC Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODC rose by +18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.65. In addition, Oil-Dri Corporation of America saw 40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ODC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.00 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil-Dri Corporation of America stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.09. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.88. Total debt to assets is 17.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.