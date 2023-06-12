Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone up by 10.01%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly surge of 5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.03% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for NVOS’s stock, with a -61.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on June 12, 2023 was 12.67M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has increased by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a 10.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVOS Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1404. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.