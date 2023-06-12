NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NIO Inc. (NIO) by analysts is $84.76, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.54B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.71% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NIO was 45.85M shares.

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.77relation to previous closing price of 7.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/23 that NIO Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss. Deliveries Are Improving.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen a 2.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.92% decline in the past month and a -9.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for NIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for NIO’s stock, with a -32.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc. stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -66.90, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc. (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.83. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.