Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 86.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/23 that Top Morgan Stanley M&A Banker to Join Law Firm Paul Weiss

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is above average at 14.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $97.14, which is $10.88 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MS on June 12, 2023 was 7.74M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stock saw an increase of 2.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.97% and a quarterly increase of -4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Morgan Stanley (MS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for MS’s stock, with a -1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.55. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from AKRAM RAJA, who sale 7,320 shares at the price of $82.95 back on May 15. After this action, AKRAM RAJA now owns 96,484 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $607,198 using the latest closing price.

GLOCER THOMAS H, the Director of Morgan Stanley, sale 4,535 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that GLOCER THOMAS H is holding 98,110 shares at $395,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.