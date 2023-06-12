Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by analysts is $344.18, which is $14.37 above the current market price. The public float for MSFT is 7.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of MSFT was 29.88M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MSFT) stock’s latest price update

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 325.26. However, the company has experienced a -2.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/23 that Microsoft Settles Charges Over Data Collection on Kids Using Xbox

MSFT’s Market Performance

MSFT’s stock has fallen by -2.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.64% and a quarterly rise of 31.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Microsoft Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for MSFT’s stock, with a 24.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSFT stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for MSFT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MSFT in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $325 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

MSFT Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSFT fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.14. In addition, Microsoft Corporation saw 36.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSFT starting from List Teri, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $334.77 back on Jun 02. After this action, List Teri now owns 874 shares of Microsoft Corporation, valued at $418,463 using the latest closing price.

Capossela Christopher C, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $316.87 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Capossela Christopher C is holding 89,328 shares at $1,584,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+68.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microsoft Corporation stands at +36.69. The total capital return value is set at 35.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.16. Equity return is now at value 38.50, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.01. Total debt to assets is 21.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.