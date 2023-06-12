Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MPU is at 2.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPU is $1.95, The public float for MPU is 18.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for MPU on June 12, 2023 was 35.08K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) has dropped by -16.89 compared to previous close of 1.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPU’s Market Performance

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has seen a -18.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.51% decline in the past month and a -17.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.77% for MPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.73% for MPU’s stock, with a -26.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPU Trading at -24.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -27.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU fell by -18.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5687. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp. saw -30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp. stands at -439.24. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -78.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.