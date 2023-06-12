MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) has dropped by -14.90 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) is $4.00, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for MDVL is 68.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On June 12, 2023, MDVL’s average trading volume was 118.76K shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

The stock of MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a 40.82% rise in the past month, and a -15.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.66% for MDVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.81% for MDVL’s stock, with a -44.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.23%, as shares surge +30.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2533. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from Seabaugh Ramona, who sale 3,287 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Mar 21. After this action, Seabaugh Ramona now owns 18,319 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc., valued at $1,009 using the latest closing price.

Doerr Mark Edward, the Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail Holdings Inc., sale 72,785 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Doerr Mark Edward is holding 188,701 shares at $22,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.69 for the present operating margin

-2.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc. stands at -110.45. Equity return is now at value -214.90, with -120.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.