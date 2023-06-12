Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTCH is 277.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of MTCH was 4.93M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.50 in comparison to its previous close of 39.05, however, the company has experienced a 6.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH’s stock has risen by 6.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.52% and a quarterly rise of 17.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.60% for MTCH’s stock, with a -4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +31.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $35.34 back on Jun 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 33,117 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Kim Bernard Jin, the Chief Executive Officer of Match Group Inc., purchase 31,439 shares at $34.44 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Kim Bernard Jin is holding 48,500 shares at $1,082,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.