Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRVL is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRVL is $65.85, which is $5.49 above the current price. The public float for MRVL is 848.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVL on June 12, 2023 was 15.08M shares.

MRVL) stock’s latest price update

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 59.72. However, the company has experienced a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/26/23 that Marvell Shares Surge, Extending AI Rally

MRVL’s Market Performance

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has seen a -0.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 48.43% gain in the past month and a 55.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for MRVL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.44% for MRVL stock, with a simple moving average of 39.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $54 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

MRVL Trading at 34.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +51.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.55. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc. saw 62.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from Nguyen Loi, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $62.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, Nguyen Loi now owns 225,895 shares of Marvell Technology Inc., valued at $311,200 using the latest closing price.

Tamer Ford, the Director of Marvell Technology Inc., sale 90,000 shares at $59.58 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Tamer Ford is holding 126,083 shares at $5,362,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc. stands at -2.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.