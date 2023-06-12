Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRKR is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRKR is $40.00, The public float for MRKR is 7.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRKR on June 12, 2023 was 780.13K shares.

MRKR) stock’s latest price update

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR)’s stock price has soared by 20.67 in relation to previous closing price of 2.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 36.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRKR’s Market Performance

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has experienced a 36.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 77.35% rise in the past month, and a 34.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for MRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.59% for MRKR’s stock, with a -4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MRKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2021.

MRKR Trading at 108.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +90.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +195.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR rose by +36.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.54. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-602.90 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stands at -544.19. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.