Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has gone up by 1.25% for the week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month and a -1.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for MRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for MRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $32.88, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 615.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRO on June 12, 2023 was 11.31M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has dropped by -1.67 compared to previous close of 23.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.11. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from White Rob L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.85 back on Mar 27. After this action, White Rob L. now owns 39,344 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $114,250 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Dane E, the Executive VP and CFO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 90,588 shares at $32.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Whitehead Dane E is holding 182,700 shares at $2,913,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.