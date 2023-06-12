Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a -4.15% decrease in the past week, with a 8.03% gain in the past month, and a -23.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for LAZR’s stock, with a -8.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LAZR is 247.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.78% of that float. The average trading volume for LAZR on June 12, 2023 was 8.62M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) has decreased by -3.44 when compared to last closing price of 6.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/06/23 that Luminar Partners with Plus to Develop Self-Driving Tech for Big Rigs

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 37,433 shares at the price of $7.21 back on Jun 05. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,509,453 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $269,866 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc., sale 16,543 shares at $7.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 711,004 shares at $119,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.