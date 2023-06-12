Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for LUMN is 990.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.79% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LUMN was 28.05M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LUMN) stock’s latest price update

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.12relation to previous closing price of 1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

LUMN’s Market Performance

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has seen a -10.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.73% decline in the past month and a -32.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.77% for LUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.45% for LUMN’s stock, with a -64.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LUMN Trading at -20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1020. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -65.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from CLONTZ STEVEN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Nov 29. After this action, CLONTZ STEVEN T now owns 340,029 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $26,700 using the latest closing price.

CLONTZ STEVEN T, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that CLONTZ STEVEN T is holding 335,029 shares at $31,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.