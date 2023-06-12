Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has plunged by -0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 1.59, but the company has seen a 11.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.42x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) by analysts is $13.07, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LU was 10.69M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

LU stock saw a decrease of 11.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -29.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5045. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.