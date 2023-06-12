Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) by analysts is $2.71, The public float for LWLG is 112.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.54% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LWLG was 810.68K shares.

LWLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) has dropped by -9.77 compared to previous close of 8.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LWLG’s Market Performance

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has experienced a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.73% rise in the past month, and a 51.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for LWLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.91% for LWLG’s stock, with a 24.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 49.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +84.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 84.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from Bucchi Ronald A, who sale 27,625 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Jun 06. After this action, Bucchi Ronald A now owns 81,124 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $226,663 using the latest closing price.

Marcelli James S., the President, COO of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 57,000 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Marcelli James S. is holding 289,740 shares at $260,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.