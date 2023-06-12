Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)’s stock price has soared by 15.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KUKE is 10.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KUKE on June 12, 2023 was 71.20K shares.

KUKE’s Market Performance

KUKE stock saw an increase of 12.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.93% and a quarterly increase of -21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.59% for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.90% for KUKE’s stock, with a 11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KUKE Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KUKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KUKE rose by +12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7090. In addition, Kuke Music Holding Limited saw 54.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KUKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-166.20 for the present operating margin

+10.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kuke Music Holding Limited stands at -776.80. Equity return is now at value -127.10, with -100.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.