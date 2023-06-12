Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has increased by 7.72 when compared to last closing price of 4.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $40.68, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 104.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KC on June 12, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a -5.49% decrease in the past week, with a -0.19% drop in the past month, and a 32.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.23% for KC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.