KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock Experiences 3.86% Monthly Change

In the past week, BEKE stock has gone up by 3.66%, with a monthly gain of 3.86% and a quarterly plunge of -2.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for KE Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for BEKE’s stock, with a 1.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is above average at 73.89x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BEKE is $176.55, which is $8.7 above than the current price. The public float for BEKE is 1.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on June 12, 2023 was 7.71M shares.

BEKE) stock’s latest price update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.45 in comparison to its previous close of 17.12, however, the company has experienced a 3.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

BEKE Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 19.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.