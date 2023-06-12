Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) has decreased by -32.03 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -32.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KSPN is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KSPN is $2.00, The public float for KSPN is 3.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for KSPN on June 12, 2023 was 211.00K shares.

KSPN’s Market Performance

KSPN’s stock has seen a -32.82% decrease for the week, with a -76.02% drop in the past month and a -66.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.61% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.68% for KSPN’s stock, with a -78.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KSPN Trading at -66.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.80%, as shares sank -73.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN fell by -32.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4271. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw -63.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSPN starting from Simpson Tom, who sale 33,616 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Dec 30. After this action, Simpson Tom now owns 0 shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc., valued at $18,395 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Tom, the Director of Kaspien Holdings Inc., sale 47,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Simpson Tom is holding 16,000 shares at $31,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.03 for the present operating margin

+18.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaspien Holdings Inc. stands at -14.85. Equity return is now at value -537.10, with -40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.