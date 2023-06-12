Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has jumped by 11.18 compared to previous close of 6.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for JOBY is $7.20, which is -$0.08 below than the current price. The public float for JOBY is 360.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.40% of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on June 12, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a 22.32% increase in the past week, with a 55.36% rise in the past month, and a 75.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.58% for JOBY’s stock, with a 57.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +46.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +22.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 107.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 24,141 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 106,155 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $144,846 using the latest closing price.

Simi Bonny W, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 129,047 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Simi Bonny W is holding 77,856 shares at $696,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.