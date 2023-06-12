Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock Faces 1.95% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has gone up by 4.81% for the week, with a 4.49% rise in the past month and a 26.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.28% for ITUB’s stock, with a 14.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 9.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is $6.72, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.25B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITUB on June 12, 2023 was 26.57M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has surged by 1.80 when compared to previous closing price of 5.57, but the company has seen a 4.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.