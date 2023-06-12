Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36.

The public float for IVZ is 367.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of IVZ was 4.91M shares.

IVZ) stock’s latest price update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 16.07. However, the company has seen a 5.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IVZ’s Market Performance

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has seen a 5.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.32% gain in the past month and a -1.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for IVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for IVZ stock, with a simple moving average of -4.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

IVZ Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Invesco Ltd. saw -10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVZ starting from FLANAGAN MARTIN L, who sale 232,413 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Mar 01. After this action, FLANAGAN MARTIN L now owns 452,584 shares of Invesco Ltd., valued at $4,050,959 using the latest closing price.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Invesco Ltd., sale 786,378 shares at $18.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 45,419,188 shares at $14,242,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.